Trevor Lawrence opens up about 'still adjusting' to new-parent life

Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed their first daughter, Shae Lynn, earlier this year. Although it's been over a month since Lawrence became a father, he's "still adjusting" to the life of a new parent.

Ad

On Friday, People released an exclusive interview with Lawrence, during which he talked about his journey as a new parent. Besides talking about "still adjusting" to parenthood, Lawrence praised his wife for being very strong throughout her pregnancy.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome," Lawrence said. "She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence explained how his daughter was "not a small baby" at birth. Therefore, it feels "pretty amazing" to have his wife, Marissa, recover from a tough labor without major issues.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, penned down an emotional note for newborn

Almost a month after announcing the healthy birth of her daughter Shae Lynn, Marissa Lawrence recapped her adorable memories with the newborn via an Instagram post. Marissa attached a heartwarming message for Shae:

Ad

"One month with Shae. Lots of snuggles and days spent in our pjs! You are so sweet and becoming more playful and aware. We love watching you grow up. We love holding you and rocking you to sleep. We love bath time and walks outside! You are the most perfect girl and always smiling. Mommy and daddy love you so much," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Trevor Lawrence got to support her wife Marissa throughout her first pregnancy journey, as he took time off due to a shoulder injury.

Due to this injury, the Jaguars quarterback missed seven games last season. Lawrence recently gave fans an update on his recovery, revealing he has been "feeling a lot better than" before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.