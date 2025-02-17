Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB drops info on health after missing seven games last season

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a shortened season, playing in just 10 games as he suffered multiple injuries.

During the Jaguars' Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lawrence sustained a shoulder injury and sat out of the Jaguars' next two games. He would return after the Jaguars' bye week on Dec. 1 against the Houston Texans.

Against the Texans, Lawrence suffered a brutal hit by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and would be sidelined for the remainder of the season. It was later revealed that his shoulder injury was an AC joint sprain that he would later have surgery on.

Making an appearance on the Up & Adams show hosted by Kay Adams on Monday, Lawrence provided an update on the injury, saying it "feels a lot better."

Lawrence said:

"It's going well. I got the sling off three weeks [ago]. I was six weeks in the sling, been out for three weeks. Going on week 10, and it's feeling a lot better. It'll be a little bit more work to do, build some strength, get some range of motion, but I'm on my way. It's feeling a lot better than it was, you know, in that sling."

Lawrence and the Jaguars struggled last season. In the 10 games he played, he had the second-lowest completion percentage (60.6) while throwing for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence shuts down Pittsburgh Steelers trade rumors

Last week, a huge rumor surfaced in the NFL world when it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers called the Jacksonville Jaguars to see if Trevor Lawrence was possibly available via trade.

Speaking to Adams on Up & Adams, Lawrence addressed the rumor, stating:

"I don't want to leave Jacksonville. I'm happy here, obviously. Not going to Pittsburgh."

On Monday, ProFootballTalk reported that the Steelers never phoned the Jaguars about a possible trade despite the rumor. This aligns with how new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen recently spoke about how excited he is to build around his quarterback.

As the Jaguars are committed to Trevor Lawrence for at least another season, the Steelers, however, need to figure out their quarterback situation, and whether or not they'll bring back either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

