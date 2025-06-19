"Your daughter is YOU!" - NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence’s 6-month-old daughter Shae is spitting image of Jaguars QB's wife Marissa

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, loves posting her 6-month-old daughter, Shae, on Instagram. The newborn has often been mentioned as the spitting image of the Jaguars quarterback. However, Shae's latest picture from family vacation earned her a comparison with her mother, Marissa.

Marissa Lawrence has been enjoying a family vacation to a tropical destination with her husband, daughter, her parents and siblings since earlier this week. On Wednesday, Marissa posted a handful of pictures from her holiday, attracting multiple compliments from fans. From the photos, many fans found that Shae held a similar facial appearance to her mother, with one of them commenting:

"I can't get over how much your daughter is YOU!"

"Ok dying over you and Shae baby matching," commented another fan.

"We need more babies from the Lawrence's cuz you guys sure make them adorable!" wrote a fan.

Fans react as Trevor Lawrence’s daughter Shae is the spitting image of wife Marissa (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Besides, some fans couldn't hold themselves back from complimenting Shae. One of the fans wrote:

"She is the cutest baby."

"Family time... your baby girl is adorable," said a fan.

"This child is absolutely precious," wrote another fan of Marissa.

Not just fans, but Marissa Lawrence, too, found her daughter, Shae, as her exact twin. The influencer later shared her Instagram post to her story, which contained her 2-word message.

"Mommy's twin,” Marissa wrote.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa penned emotional Father's Day tribute for Jaguars QB

Before sneaking out on a family vacation, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, celebrated Father's Day by paying a special tribute to the Jaguars quarterback. Marissa shared an Instagram reel which included multiple clips of Lawrence embracing his husband duties and fatherhood responsibilities.

"I always knew you’d be an amazing dad. You are soft and gentle, kind and caring, patient and loving! Shae is so lucky she gets to call you dad!" Marissa wrote in the caption of the post. "Our provider, our protector, our safe place. Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you so much."

Apart from posting pictures of her daughter, Shae, Marissa also loves complimenting her husband on social media. Last week, the influencer was gushing over the quarterback's work outfit for the Jaguars' mandatory minicamp.

