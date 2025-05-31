Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares sweet mother-daughter collage while dropping 3-word message for daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shared a sweet collage on her social media account featuring their daughter, Shae. The NFL couple welcomed their first baby back in January 2025.

Marissa Lawrence has since been actively posting about her daughter, enjoying her motherhood journey. On Friday, she shared a collage of four pictures featuring the baby with a three-word message:

"My baby doll"

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares sweet mother-daughter collage/@marissa_lawrence

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, posted snaps of herself posing with their daughter. She posted four selfies but each picture has different expressions on the mother and daughter's faces.

One snap includes Marissa pulling her tongue out while the little Shae looked straight into the camera. In another snap, Marissa placed a sweet kiss on the baby's head while Shae was looking into the camera

Marissa Lawrence posted another picture of Trevor Lawrence holding the baby, with a caption that says:

"She's not a fan of the piggy tails. But she looks so cute"

In the picture, Marissa styled the bay's hair into pigtails. Shae was looking into the camera with wide eyes while Trevor was looking at her lovingly. The father and daughter wore matching grey t-shirts in the picture.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares a rare glimpse of her "rich life"

On May 6, Marissa Lawrence shared several pictures of her with her husband, Trevor Lawrence, and also of their daughter, Shae. She posted a rare glimpse into her life lately. Sharing the post, Marissa wrote in the caption:

"A rich life"

She shared an adorable picture of her baby girl lying on a white carpet in the midst of greenery all around them. She posted some other videos and pictures of the baby, including one in which Trevor was seen playing with his daughter.

Last month, Marissa Lawrence and Trevor celebrated the first Easter with their daughter. On Apr. 21, Mrs. Lawrence posted a few snaps of the celebration on her Instagram account with a caption:

"Thank you God for our family. Thank you for your son Jesus and the sins he bore for us on the cross so that we may know and have eternal life with you! What a good good father you are- always making a way to be with your kids."

For Easter, Shae looked adorable wearing a bunny-shaped pink hairband. Back in March, the couple traveled with their daughter to watch The Players Championship 2025 at the TPC Sawgrass. This offseason, the pair also had a vacation in Colorado with their daughter.

