Trevor Lawrence's 5-month-old daughter Shae looks spitting image of Jaguars QB on "beach day" with family

Trevor Lawrence enjoyed some great family time with his newborn daughter, Shae, and wife, Marissa, at the beachside. The couple was joined by Jacksonville Jaguars' parents and siblings for their weekend getaway. Marissa later shared a handful of memories from her family outing via Instagram.

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence uploaded an Instagram story with pictures from her recent family getaway to the beach. The influencer posted three pictures, with the first one being a shot of her holding Shae in her arms.

In the second story, Shae can be seen smiling in her father Trevor Lawrence's arms. The newborn resembles the Jaguars quarterback, since they share the same hair color and facial structure. The last story contained a family picture of Trevor and Marissa with the quarterback’s siblings and parents.

"Shae loved getting to spend time with grandma and grandpa, aunt Brooke and Live and uncle Chase," Marissa captioned the family picture.

Trevor Lawrence's daughter Shae looks spitting image of QB (Image Credit: Marissa Lawrence/IG)

On her beach day, Marissa was seen wearing a bright red swimsuit and light brown shades. Meanwhile, Shae wore a pink baby swimsuit and a little hat. As for Lawrence, he could be spotted wearing an off-white cap with golden shades.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shared a glimpse into daughter Shae's room

Marissa Lawrence has been actively sharing her motherhood journey with fans on Instagram. The influencer loves posting pictures and videos of her daughter and recently gave fans a glimpse into Shae's beautiful room.

On Thursday, Marissa updated her Instagram story with a clip in which she showed around Shae's room, which is decorated with beautiful minimalistic furniture. Marissa also included Shae in the clip, highlighting how her daughter was “not napping” in her baby crib.

"Shae's room & shae not napping,” Marissa captioned her IG story.

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa take their daughter Shae for swimming every now and then in the summers. Before going out to enjoy the sea with family, Marissa and Trevor relished in a fun “pooling” session with Shae, a glimpse into which the influencer shared on her Instagram story. Marissa also dropped a 3-word message for Shae in response to a sweet mother-daughter collage.

