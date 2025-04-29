In Photos: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa adores beautiful motherhood memories with daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa took their daughter Shae Lynn to another off-season vacation seaside on the weekend. On Monday, Marissa revisited her motherhood memories with Shae from their vacation with friends via an Instagram post.

In the first slide, Marissa was spotted holding Shae in her arms with the beautiful sea in the background. In the second picture, Marissa posed with her friends Olivia Rodriguez and Monica Lansdowne.

The third slide featured a cute memory of Marissa, in which she held Shae up in her arms as Lawrence planted a kiss on his daughter's cheeks. It was followed by another picture of Marissa holding one of her friends' children. The rest of the slides featured other pictures of Marissa with Trevor and her friends.

Marissa opted for a relaxed outfit, which included a knit blue swimsuit dress with denim blue shorts. As for Shae, she wore an adorable yellow dress with a polka dot design.

"These are the days," Marissa captioned her IG post.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa penned an emotional message to celebrate her daughter's first Easter

It was Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa's newborn daughter Shae Lynn's first Easter last week. Marissa decided to make the occasion special and, penned down an emotional note. Expressing gratitude to god for her "beautiful" life, Marissa wrote:

"An unimaginable gift; a beautiful love story. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for what this day means. For sending your son to die for us. For bearing our sins. For conquering death and making a way for us to live in your presence. Selah."

In addition to the message, Marissa shared adorable pictures with Shae. In the pictures, Shae can be seen wearing an adorable pink bunny hair band and a beautiful blue dress.

There were also pictures of Shae with Trevor Lawrence. Before recapping her off-season vacation memories, Marissa flaunted her resized diamond ring.

