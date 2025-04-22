Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa flaunts resized diamond ring after months without it due to pregnancy

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a picture on her Instagram on Monday, flaunting her diamond ring. The ring couldn’t fit on her fingers as Marissa got pregnant with her first baby, and she had to take it off.

She wrote:

“My ring hasn’t fit me since like 7 months pregnant and I finally got it resized missed her!!!”

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence's IG Story

Marissa announced her pregnancy in June, sharing sonogram photos. The Lawrence couple announced the gender of their child in July through an Instagram post. Marissa and Trevor decorated their set with balloons of different colors, and pink balloons flew around in the background. She captioned:

“Baby girl 🩷🎀 Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you!!”

Marissa, who is quite active on social media, announced the arrival of her daughter, named Shae Lynn Lawrence, through an Instagram post. She wrote:

“Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz 🎀🩷. Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!”

Marissa and Trevor looked happy as they held Shae’s little hands while posing for the picture. Trevor was wearing a white cap that read ‘Girl Dad.’ The couple later dressed up Shae in a custom-made hand-woven sweater that carried her name on the front.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence travel to Colorado with daughter Shae Lynn

Now, Shae accompanies her parents everywhere they go. The extended Lawrence family took an annual trip to Colorado as their family’s first vacation of the year. The snowy getaway in March with Shae was the perfect way for the Lawrences to spend their offseason break.

Marissa carried Shae and shared some pictures from the flight and the cockpit. In one of the photos she wrote:

“Headed somewhere fun with little Mrs. Potato.”

While for another, she wrote:

“Baby girl’s first flight.”

Marissa's Instagram story

The couple was accompanied by their friends, Olivia Rodriguez and another couple, Liv and Andy. The family enjoyed their time in the snow-filled mountains of Vail, Colorado.

Marissa kept sharing the details of her cozy days in Colorado on Instagram, which ended by the fourth week of March with an Apple Cider Donut.

