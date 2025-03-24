Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reveals best way to end their Colorado trip

New parents Trevor Lawrence and Marissa have been busy enjoying a vacation in Colorado during the NFL offseason. This year has been full of surprises for the couple.

In January, they welcomed their first child, daughter Shae. Lawrence and Marissa have since actively provided updates about their newborn on their social media handles and recently went on a trip to Colorado with their daughter.

On Sunday, Marissa Lawrence shared a video of her trip on her Instagram account, revealing the best way to end their trip. She and the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback enjoyed the delicious apple cider donut with their friends. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption:

"Best way to end the trip, apple cider donut."

Her Instagram story was reshared by NFL Geek on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Meanwhile, Marissa Lawrence has posted more pictures of her Colorado trip on her Instagram handle. She shared the post with a three-word caption that read:

"Cozy in Colorado 🧸🏔️🤎"

Marissa Lawrence stunned in an all-white outfit for her Colorado trip. She posted several pictures with her friends, her husband and even some with her daughter, Shae.

Marissa has an active presence on Instagram. She enjoys around 357K followers on the platform alone.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa take their daughter for a golf outing

Last week, Marissa and Trevor Lawrence enjoyed time at TPC Sawgrass watching The Players Championship. She posted a slew of pictures and videos of her daughter’s golf outing on her Instagram account, along with a caption:

"TPC with Shae ⛳️🫶🏻"

On Feb. 2, Marissa Lawrence even celebrated Shae's one-month anniversary with an emotional message. She posted several pictures on Instagram of Shae along with a caption that read:

"One month with Shae 💕Lots of snuggles and days spent in our pjs! You are so sweet and becoming more playful and aware. We love watching you grow up. We love holding you and rocking you to sleep. We love bath time and walks outside! You are the most perfect girl and always smiling. Mommy and daddy love you so much 🤍👼🏻"

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa have been together since their school days. The couple started dating while studying at Cartersville High School and have been going strong since. They married in 2021 and finally, in 2025, welcomed their first baby.

