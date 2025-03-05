Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares adorable throwback pictures with Jaguars star from high school dating days

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Layne Lawrence, took to Instagram on March 4 to share an adorable throwback picture from their high school days at Cartersville High School. She posted images from their yearbook diaries, capturing them at ages 12 and 16. Notably, Trevor hasn’t changed much in appearance since he was 16.

Along with the picture, she included a heartfelt message for her husband. She wrote:

“Going through our old yearbooks. So sweet getting to grow up together. I love you so much @tlawrence16.”

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence's IG story

The couple has been together since fifth grade. Although they were initially just friends, they started dating in 10th grade. In a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Lawrence reflected on their journey:

“We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade. We started dating seriously in 10th grade.”

Trevor was a standout player at Cartersville, where he played 56 games and passed for 13,902 yards with 161 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Marissa, who had played soccer since the age of five, continued her athletic pursuits through college but ultimately stepped away from the sport after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marissa Mowry began documenting their relationship in 2016 while they were still in high school. After maintaining a long-distance relationship during college, they got engaged in 2020 at Clemson University’s field, where Lawrence played quarterback. A year later, they tied the knot on April 10, 2021. An excited Marissa took to Instagram to share a few wedding pictures with the caption:

“One of my favorite parts of our wedding was at the very end, Trev and I had one last dance together to our favorite song. It was the most perfect moment that I’ll never forget. If it’s not you, it’s not anyone 🤍”

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence welcome their first child

Although Trevor has faced challenges on the field recently, he has found joy in his personal life. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shae Lynn Lawrence, in January. They shared the exciting news on social media, with Marissa captioning:

“Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz 🎀🩷. Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you, Jesus, for our girl!!”

During the offseason, Lawrence has been spending quality time with his newborn, as seen in his adorable Instagram posts.

