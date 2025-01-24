Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares adorable pictures of daughter with heartfelt message

Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, posted pictures of her baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence, on Friday. In the first photo, Marissa wore a blue sweater and grey pants and held her baby cozily, who was dressed in a cute panda-patterned onesie.

Marissa accompanied the story with a heartfelt message that read:

“My little panda 🐼 I love her so much.”

The second post was a collage of four pictures. Each one showed the baby in a white onesie with blue and gray patterns. It was the baby's sweet little expressions, which stole the spotlight.

“I love her little faces 🥺 I never wanna forget these moments,” read the text on the overlay.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @marissa_lawrence)

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa became parents in 2025

At the onset of January 2025, Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence. Shae was born early morning at 4:01 a.m on Jan. 4 and weighed a healthy 10 pounds, 2 ounces.

Taking to Instagram, Marissa posted sweet photos, including one of Trevor wearing a "Girl Dad" hat and another of Marissa holding Shae in her hospital bed.

In the last photo of the IG Carousel post, Trevor was seen kissing Marissa on the forehead.

“Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you, Jesus, for our girl!!," read the final part of the post's caption.

Trevor and Marissa are childhood sweethearts. The couple got hitched in 2021, months before the NFL QB made his debut on Sep. 12, 2021. In June 2024, Marissa announced that she was pregnant through an Instagram post.

"A little Lawrence on the way," read the caption.

Alongside, she posted pictures from the maternity shoot with their two pet dogs while flaunting her baby bump and USG scans.

And, a month later, on July 7, 2024, the gender of the baby was revealed with another social media post.

Trevor Lawrence's baby comes after a tough season for the Jaguars. The team finished with a 4-13 record. The new dad also faced injuries, including a concussion and shoulder surgery that cut his season short.

