Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa get "cozy in Colorado"

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are making the most of the NFL offseason. The couple shared glimpses of their snowy getaway in Colorado on Sunday on Instagram.

Marissa wrote: “Cozy in Colorado 🧸🏔️🤎.”

Trevor wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a brown puffer vest, along with dark pants, white sneakers and a black cap. Marissa looked chic in a beige knit lounge set with wide-leg pants and an oversized sweater.

She paired her outfit with platform sneakers, making her look both comfortable and stylish. Marissa also posted a picture of their daughter, Shae Lynn, wearing a soft pastel pink knit outfit. In one picture, Trevor and Marissa share a kiss while standing in the snow.

Marissa also shared pictures with her friend Olivia Rodriguez. Their winter getaway looked peaceful and relaxing, perfect for the NFL offseason. Marissa is known for her stylish and cozy fashion and often shares glimpses of her life and travels on social media.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa share precious moments with baby Shae

Trevor and Marissa have been sharing sweet moments of their life as new parents. Their daughter, Shae Lynn, was born on Jan. 4.

On Friday, Marissa shared an adorable nickname for their little one. In an Instagram story, she called Shae "little Mrs. Potato." The post featured Shae sitting in a child safety seat, with Marissa writing"

"Headed somewhere fun with little Mrs. Potato."

Marissa also posted a picture on her Instagram story featuring Trevor, herself, and Shae. The heartwarming photo was captioned:

"Baby girl’s first flight."

Screenshot via IG/@marissa_lawrence

Since Shae’s birth, Trevor and Marissa have been open about their journey as parents. In February, Trevor was vocal about being proud of Marissa for giving birth to their daughter, who weighed 10 pounds and 2 ounces. The Jaguars quarterback called her a "champ" for handling the delivery and recovery so well.

"She was not a small baby, so Marissa is a champ," Lawrence says. "Seeing her go through that, and now she's recovered and feeling great — it's pretty amazing to see your partner go through that."

