Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares heart-melting moment of Jaguars QB cuddling their newborn daughter Shae

Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, love posting adorable moments of their daughter, Shae Lynn, on social media. Recently, Marissa shared one such moment, highlighting Lawrence’s father-daughter bonding with Shae.

On Thursday, Marissa Lawrence updated her Instagram story with a picture of Trevor holding Shae with his arms around her. The snapshot was followed by a clip in which Lawrence was trying to put Shae to sleep.

Gushing over the father-daughter duo’s adorable moment, Marissa wrote in the caption:

“Daddy’s girl.”

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares heart-melting moment of Jaguars QB cuddling their daughter Shae (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

The pictures were from Marissa’s lunch date with her best friend, Rhea, who was meeting Shae for the first time. Before sharing photos of Trevor with their daughter, Marissa shared a cute picture with Rhea, which included Shae as a special appearance.

Talking about how her best friend has been dreaming of meeting her daughter, Marissa wrote:

“Bestie meeting my baby.... we would dream and talk about these days. She’s been there for it all.”

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa pens down appreciation post for Jaguars QB

Almost a month before Marissa went into labor, she expressed gratitude toward her husband, Trevor Lawrence, via an Instagram post. She penned an appreciation post for the Jaguars star, praising him for his “patience and kindness” while sharing excitement about welcoming their first baby.

“Thankful. Trev you are the love of my life! I can’t wait to watch you become a dad," Marissa wrote. "Thank you for the way you constantly show up for me, the way you love me, your patience and kindness. Thank you for always being my best friend and wanting to make me happy. Thank you for always trying to see my side and understand me.”

Moving forward in her statement, Marissa talked about how their daughter would feel blessed to have Trevor Lawrence as her father. Marissa concluded her statement by expressing her love for the Jaguars quarterback:

“Thank you for always coming home and choosing joy. Our little girl is going to know what unconditional love looks like because of you. She will never go a day without knowing how cared for and loved she is by us. I already know you’re going to be her hero and she is going to be so proud that you are her dad! I love you and our girl so much.”

The couple welcomed Shae in January and broke the news with an Instagram post. Over the last couple of months, the two have celebrated almost all the achievements of their daughter. Recently, Marissa shared a four-word message as she took Shae for a day out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

