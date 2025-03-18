Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa sends 4-word message as their newborn spreads St. Patrick’s Day cheer in style

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa celebrated their daughter Shae Lynn's first St. Patrick’s Day with a special outing. The couple took Shae for a day out in her stylish stroller, and Marissa shared a glimpse of the newborn’s outing on Instagram.

Ad

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared an Instagram story featuring a collage of her daughter Shae. Shae can be seen smiling and cheering, as her parents took her out to enjoy a beautiful sunny day. In the caption, Marissa adored her daughter's smile and wrote:

"The happiest little leprechaun."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marissa Lawrence sends 4-word message as her newborn spreads St. Patrick’s Day cheer in style (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa listed all the things she loves about daughter

Earlier this year, Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence welcomed his first child with his wife Marissa. Over the last three months, Marissa has been sharing her adorable moments with daughter Shae, with her fans on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Last month, she posted pictures from her photoshoot with Shae, via an Instagram post. Apart from the adorable pictures of the couple with their newborn, Marissa listed out all her favorite things about Shae, in the caption.

"Tiny love. I love your perfect nose and the way it still has little white dots," Marissa wrote. "I love your little hands and the way you accidentally grab my hair. I love your cold cheeks and the way they get warm pressed up to mine. I love your spiky hair and the way it tickles my face. I love your little fingers and the way you tickle me while you eat."

Ad

Ad

Moving forward, Marissa also talked about how she loves her daughter's "monkey faces," her "soft and squishy" hands, her "smile," and so much more. Marissa wrote:

"I love your smile and the way you light up looking at your daddy. I love your yawns and the way they smell like milk. I love your eyes and the way they try to find me. I love your sleepy noises and the way you laugh in your sleep. I love your tiny love and getting to be your mommy."

Before taking Shae on a day out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa took their daughter to her first-ever golf tournament. Marissa later shared Shae's experience attending a golf game via her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.