Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence has been making the most out of the offseason by stitching beautiful memories with his newborn and wife Marissa. On Friday, the couple took their daughter Shae Lynn for her first-ever golf experience. Marissa shared pictures on her Instagram.

Ad

Marissa updated followers about the family's trip to TPC Sawgrass golf course in Florida. The first IG story featured a picture of a golf course, followed by a snapshot of Lawrence holding Shae in his arms. The third story featured another picture from the golf course.

In the IG story featuring Lawrence's adorable picture with Shae, Marissa penned a short message revealing her daughter's experience at her first golf tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shae's first golf tournament! She did AMAZING just slept and played the whole time. I love her so much," Marissa captioned her IG story.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa soak in daughter Shae’s first golf tournament experience (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa penned down an emotional message as her daughter turned 2 months old

Last week, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa's daughter Shae Lynn turned 2 months old. It was an emotional moment for the couple, and Marissa penned down a heartwarming note.

Ad

The note was attached with pictures highlighting the couple's beautiful moments with the newborn. Marissa wrote:

"Two months with our perfect girl!! Shae has started smiling and trying to talk back to us! She has lots of stompies and kicks- she loves to play! She is recognizing us and it melts my heart every time she lights up when she sees us. She makes our hearts so happy!! Her hair is starting to flatten (sad)."

Ad

Ad

In her emotional message, Marissa also talked about her daughter's love for bathing and how she "loves going on walks" with her parents. Marissa added:

"She started sleeping 6 hour stretches and even gave us 9 hours one night! She is so amazing when we go out and loves seeing all her friends and family. We love you babygirl it’s an honor watching you grow up but please slow down."

Marissa Lawrence often posts her adorable moments with her daughter. On Monday, she shared one such cute moment with Shae, in which she can be seen bonding over “contact naps” with her newborn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.