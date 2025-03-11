"Contact naps are the best" - Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa cherishes bonding time with newborn

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa has been embracing her motherhood by constantly sharing posts about her newborn. The couple welcomed their first child in January.

Ad

Marissa Lawrence has since been actively posting pictures of their baby on her Instagram account. She holds an active presence on the platform and has 358,000+ followers.

On Monday, she shared an adorable snap of her daughter, who was taking a nap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Contact naps are the best😭😭😭😭😭," Marissa wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Still from Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's Instagram story/@marissa_lawrence

This year had a beautiful start for Trevor and Marissa. On Jan 4, they welcomed Shae Lynn Lawrence. Just days after her birth, they shared the good news with their fans by sharing a joint Instagram post with several pictures of Shae and the details of her birth.

Ad

Trending

"Shae Lynn Lawrence Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am10 pounds 2 oz 🎀🩷 Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!" Marissa captioned.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares the "birth story" of their newborn

On Feb. 10, Marissa Lawrence several pictures of her baby girl on Instagram.

She included a heartfelt caption, sharing details about Shae's birth. She revealed that she had a "natural delivery."

Marissa added that she was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 3 around 6 p.m., and after hours of labor, gave birth to a healthy baby around 4 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Ad

"At 3 am I am begging for the Dr to come and thankfully he checks me and I am 10 cm!!! I immediately start pushing which in hindsight wasn’t the wisest but baby girl worked with me and after 45 minutes of pushing, our perfect girl was here 🤍," Marissa captioned.

She also thanked her family, friends and fans for their constant support.

Ad

"For a beautiful pregnancy. For a quick and powerful delivery. For an amazing support team. For amazing family and friends who have loved on us and carried us this past month. What a beautiful journey it has been already and what a blessing she is👼🏻💕," Marissa wrote.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa have been together for almost a decade. They met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.