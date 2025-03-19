Three years before Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa became parents to daughter Shae Lynn, the couple adopted their first pet dog and named him "Mr. Jones." Apart from posting pictures of Shae, they have also shared pictures of their dog with their newborn.

Marissa Lawrence posted an adorable moment on her Instagram story on Tuesday. Mr. Jones showed his affection for Shae, who was lying on a blanket.

"Jones loving his sister," Marissa wrote.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares baby Shae's loving 'sister bonding' moment (image credit: instagram/marissa_lawrence)

The picture was followed by another Instagram story, where Marissa featured Shae's cute outfit. Shae wore a baby pink jumpsuit with dog-themed shoes.

"Amazon outfit for the win!" Marissa captioned.

Before sharing the adorable moment between Mr Jones and Shae, Marissa posted pictures of her day out with her daughter to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. It came less than a week after she and Trevor Lawrence took their daughter for her first-ever golf tournament experience.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa celebrated daughter Shae's major accomplishment

Since the couple became parents, they never missed a chance to celebrate even the smallest accomplishments of their daughter. On March 8, when Shae turned two months old, Marissa and Trevor Lawrence celebrated it with a photoshoot.

Marissa Lawrence posted pictures with her husband and daughter on Instagram. She also penned an emotional message for her newborn.

“Two months with our perfect girl!!! Shae has started smiling and trying to talk back to us! She has lots of stompies and kicks- she loves to play! She is recognizing us and it melts my heart every time she lights up when she sees us. She makes our hearts so happy!! Her hair is starting to flatten (sad)," Marissa captioned.

Marissa ended her caption by expressing her honor to watch Shea grow up.

"She is so amazing when we go out and loves seeing all her friends and family. We love you babygirl it’s an honor watching you grow up but please slow down," Marissa wrote.

Since it was Marissa's first pregnancy, it was a unique and memorable experience for her. In February, she opened up about her "very humbling" post-pregnancy experience, which she successfully dealt with.

