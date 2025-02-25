  • home icon
  Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares 'very humbling' post-pregnancy experience

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares ‘very humbling’ post-pregnancy experience

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 25, 2025 19:07 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first daughter, Shae Lynn, over a month ago. Marissa has started adjusting to her post-pregnancy life and shared a "humbling" experience with fans on Monday.

Marissa shared an Instagram story to reveal her return to a workout routine. Marissa attached a mirror selfie from her gym and wrote:

"Started working out again and let’s just say it’s been very humbling lol. I can still do one pull up though so that’s a positive."
Trevor Lawrence&rsquo;s wife Marissa shares &lsquo;very humbling&rsquo; post-pregnancy experience (Image Source: Marissa/IG)
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares ‘very humbling’ post-pregnancy experience (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Marissa wore a black top and leggings, which she paired with white joggers. Marissa can be seen holding her sipper bottle and small purse.

Even though it has been multiple weeks since Trevor Lawrence and Marissa became parents for the first time, the Jacksonville Jaguars star opened up about adjusting to parenthood.

Trevor Lawrence is 'still adjusting' to parenthood

In an interview with People on Friday, Trevor Lawrence talked about his experience with parenthood.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome," Lawrence said. "She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing.”
Lawrence praised his wife Marissa for being tough throughout the labor, considering their daughter was "not a small baby." Thus, Lawrence feels “pretty amazing” to see Marissa recover from the tough labor without any complexities and post-pregnancy issues.

Apart from enjoying his new-parent life, Lawrence has been working on fastening his recovery from his shoulder injury last season. Last week, Lawrence talked about his recovery.

Edited by Ribin Peter
