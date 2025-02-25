Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first daughter, Shae Lynn, over a month ago. Marissa has started adjusting to her post-pregnancy life and shared a "humbling" experience with fans on Monday.

Ad

Marissa shared an Instagram story to reveal her return to a workout routine. Marissa attached a mirror selfie from her gym and wrote:

"Started working out again and let’s just say it’s been very humbling lol. I can still do one pull up though so that’s a positive."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares ‘very humbling’ post-pregnancy experience (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marissa wore a black top and leggings, which she paired with white joggers. Marissa can be seen holding her sipper bottle and small purse.

Ad

Trending

Even though it has been multiple weeks since Trevor Lawrence and Marissa became parents for the first time, the Jacksonville Jaguars star opened up about adjusting to parenthood.

Trevor Lawrence is 'still adjusting' to parenthood

In an interview with People on Friday, Trevor Lawrence talked about his experience with parenthood.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome," Lawrence said. "She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing.”

Ad

Lawrence praised his wife Marissa for being tough throughout the labor, considering their daughter was "not a small baby." Thus, Lawrence feels “pretty amazing” to see Marissa recover from the tough labor without any complexities and post-pregnancy issues.

Apart from enjoying his new-parent life, Lawrence has been working on fastening his recovery from his shoulder injury last season. Last week, Lawrence talked about his recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.