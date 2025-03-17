Traver Lawrence and his wife Marissa often share adorable moments of their daughter Shae Lynn on their social media. On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared one such wholesome moment in which Shae can be seen enjoying her "tummy time."

Marissa posted a collage of her daughter, featuring multiple pictures of her playing on the bed. Shae can be seen lying on her stomach as she plays with her cute toys. Marissa captioned her IG story:

"Tummy time girly"

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares sweetest "tummy time" moments of their newborn (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Marissa Lawrence shared this adorable moment almost two days after she and her husband Trevor took Shae for her first-ever golf tournament in Florida. The social media influencer later shared a glimpse into her golf course visit, while revealing Shae's overall experience.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa penned down emotional note as daughter turned 1 year old

Shae is Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa's first daughter. The couple doesn't miss even a single chance to celebrate her accomplishments.

Last month, when Shae turned one year old, Marissa penned down an emotional note celebrating the milestone. The influencer shared the heartwarming message via an Instagram post that read:

"One month with Shae. Lots of snuggles and days spent in our pjs! You are so sweet and becoming more playful and aware. We love watching you grow up," Marissa wrote.

Apart from the message, Marissa also attached a handful of pictures of Shae with her father Trevor. Marissa added:

"We love holding you and rocking you to sleep. We love bath time and walks outside! You are the most perfect girl and always smiling. Mommy and daddy love you so much."

Marissa also loves posting her husband Trevor Lawrence on her social media. Earlier this month, Marissa shared the quarterback's adorable throwback snapshots from the couple's high school dating days.

As for Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars star previously confessed how he has "still been adjusting" to the new-parent life, all while managing his role as a husband.

