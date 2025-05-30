Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares rare glimpse into daughter Shae's beautiful room [VIDEO]

While Trevor Lawrence is busy training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, his wife, Marissa, is taking care of her parental responsibilities. Due to the quarterback’s busy work schedule, Marissa Lawrence has been spending more time with the couple's newborn daughter, Shae Lynn Lawrence, and at the same time, keeping fans updated with her motherhood journey.

Ad

On Thursday, Marissa shared a rare glimpse into her daughter's room via her Instagram story. The story featured a clip in which she captured Shae's entire room, including a zoomed-in look at her baby crib. Shae's room was floral-themed and beautifully designed with minimalistic furniture and decor.

Along with the video, Marissa shared a six-word message, which read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shae's room & shae not napping."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shae's sleep struggles have been a major concern for Marissa Lawrence. In fact, in one of her Instagram stories from earlier this month, she asked for help from fans to cure Shae's sleeping issues.

"Shae will only sleep on me or in her cribs which I am Extremelyyyyyy grateful for but eventually she'll get too big to wear so any recommendations how to get her sleeping in the car???" Marissa wrote.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares reason for occupying Jaguars meeting room

The first week of the month, Marissa visited Trevor Lawrence at the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice facility. The influencer cheered for the quarterback as he practiced with his teammate for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Marissa later shared a glimpse into her visit to the Jaguars' facility via her Instagram story. In one of her posts, Marissa confessed to acquiring the meeting room of the running backs so that her newborn daughter could take a quick nap.

Ad

Getting into the details of the incident, Marissa said:

"Went to watch daddy practice but decided she wanted the nap right before we needed to leave so currently sitting in the running backs meeting room so she can nap cause no way was I gonna put her in the car hahahahaha. Mom life is funny."

Marissa loves cheering for Trevor Lawrence, whether it be in the stands or during one of his golf games. Last week, Marissa shared adorable moments of her daughter Shae enjoying her "golf girlie" moments alongside her mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.