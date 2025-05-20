Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, posted a story on her Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a peek of her four-month-old daughter, Shae.

In the video, Shae was in Marissa’s lap as the duo visited the golf course alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars' QB.

"Golf Girlie," Lawrence wrote, adding an emoji.

For her golf course outing, Lawrence chose a casual and comfy black spaghetti-strap tank top paired with black shorts. Her newborn daughter wore a sleeveless white onesie with subtle textures.

In the following story, she shared a sweet and candid moment with her daughter while sitting in the golf cart. Lawrence lounged comfortably in the front seat, her legs bent and her baby sitting happily on her shins.

"Supporting dad in all endeavours 🤪😇," Lawrence wrote.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares rare glimpse into daughter Shae’s ‘golf girlie’ time with Jaguars QB [IG/@marissa_lawrence]

Marissa and Trevor got engaged at Clemson Memorial Stadium in July 2020 and were married on April 10, 2021.

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, balances NFL life and motherhood with baby daughter Shae

Two weeks ago, Marissa Lawrence shared a sweet moment on her Instagram story, showing what it's like balancing NFL life with being a new mother. In the photo, her four-month-old daughter, Shae, peacefully sleeps on her lap inside a very unexpected spot — the Jacksonville Jaguars’ running backs meeting room.

Lawrence gave her over 355,000 followers a glimpse into how quickly team spaces can turn into makeshift nurseries when you're a mom on the go.

"Went to watch daddy practice but decided she wanted the nap right before we needed to leave so currently sitting in the running backs meeting room so she can nap cause no way was I gonna put her in the car hahahahaha. Mom life is funny," Lawrence wrote in her Instagram story on May 8.

Trevor Lawrence's Marissa balances NFL life and motherhood with baby Shae [IG/@marissa_lawrence]

In June 2024, Trevor and Marissa announced they were expecting a baby. A month later, they revealed it was a girl. Their daughter, Shae Lynn Lawrence, was born on Jan. 4, 2025.

