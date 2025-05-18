Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa takes daughter Shae to 'pooling' after skipping 'nap time' [WATCH]

Following a busy week training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence sneaked out some good long father-daughter moments with newborn child Shae Lynn. Almost a day after visiting her father at the Jacksonville Jaguars training facility, Shae enjoyed a refreshing "pooling" session with the quarterback.

On Friday, Marissa updated her Instagram story with an adorable clip of her daughter giggling while playing with her father Trevor Lawrence in the pool. In the caption, Marissa confessed how Shae "skipped" napping, which led to the couple taking her for a quick pool session.

"Skipped nap time so we're pooling it!!!! No complaints here," Marissa captioned her IG story.

On Thursday, Marissa Lawrence took Shae to visit Trevor at Jaguars training camp. She later shared on her Instagram story Shae's adorable moments with her and her father. In one story, Marissa can be seen standing on the balcony while holding Shae in her arms. It was followed by a picture of Lawrence and Shae.

"@marymengercooke capturing mommy moments for me. Visiting daddy at work!! Shae did in fact fall asleep," Marissa wrote.

Marissa also made another visit to the Jaguars' facility last week, to mark her support for Lawrence. Interestingly, she had to occupy the meeting room of the running back for a hilarious reason involving her daughter Shae, which she later opened up about on her Instagram.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opened up about daughter's concerning health issues

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have been going through their new-parent experience, dealing with the struggles that come with it. Nevertheless, Marissa Lawrence has been quite open about sharing her motherhood struggles with fans on her social media.

Earlier this month, Marissa opened up about her daughter Shae's major issues with sleeping, seeking help from her fans. Marissa explained how Shae has been finding it hard to sleep in the car, which is something that the influencer wanted to get rid of as fast as possible.

"Shae will only sleep on me or in her cribs which I am Extremelyyyyyy grateful for but eventually she'll get too big to wear so any recommendations how to get her sleeping in the car???" Marissa wrote via Instagram.

Apart from sharing her struggles, Marissa also keeps her fans updated with the happy and fun side of her parenthood journey. In a previous Q&A session, Marissa revealed the backstory of how she and Lawrence decided to name their daughter as Shae.

