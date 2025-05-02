Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have embraced parenthood, experiencing both joys and challenges. While they've had meaningful experiences as new parents, they've also faced struggles. Marissa is preparing for challenges ahead.

On Thursday, Marissa posted on her Instagram story to share an adorable picture of her newborn daughter, Shae Lynn, resting in her crib. The image was attached with a brief message in which Marissa talked about her concerns regarding Shae's sleeping issues. Seeking help from her fans to get Shae comfortable with sleeping in the car, Marissa wrote:

"Shae will only sleep on me or in her cribs which I am Extremelyyyyyy grateful for but eventually she'll get too big to wear so any recommendations how to get her sleeping in the car???"

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa underlines daughter Shae's concerning issue (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

In a previous story, Marissa posted an adorable father-daughter moment of Trevor Lawrence and Shae. Marissa shared a picture in which the Jacksonville Jaguars star can be seen holding his daughter in his arms. The picture was from the mother and daughter's visit to the quarterback at work, which was captioned as:

"Visited daddy at work today"

Marissa shared a sneak peek into her visit to Trevor at the Jaguars' facility, almost a day after recapping her beautiful motherhood memories with daughter Shae. The memories were from the couple's family vacation at the seaside with their friends over the weekend.

Trevor Lawrence confessed to not being totally accustomed to new-parent life

Even though it has been four months since Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed their first daughter, Shae, in January, the quarterback has still been adjusting to his new-parent life. In an interview with PEOPLE, Lawrence reflected back on his fatherhood journey and said:

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome. She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person."

Shae celebrated her first Easter last week, and Marissa decided to make it special for her daughter by dressing the newborn in an Easter-themed outfit. Marissa later recapped their beautiful celebration with Shae by sharing pictures of their family.

