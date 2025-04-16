Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child, Shae Lynn, earlier this year. Over the last couple of months, Marissa has opened up about her motherhood journey and recently talked about the primary reason for naming her daughter 'Shae Lynn.'

On Tuesday, Marissa did a Q&A session on her Instagram story, which attracted a wide range of questions from her fans. In one of the questions, a fan asked Marissa the backstory of picking her daughter's name. Talking about how the couple figured out their daughter's name, Marissa wrote:

"So we have actually always liked her name since high school!!! Shay is his little sisters middle name but we wanted to spell it Shae because it ends in E and Lawrence ends in E so I liked the aesthetic of it. And then Lynn is the middle name of the first girl on my side of the family so she is 50/50 of the families."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reveals reason for naming newborn daughter Shae (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

In another question, a fan asked Marissa about her plans for family expansion and if she wanted to have more kids in the near future. Marissa claimed to have initially planned to have two or three kids. However, considering the fact that she has really been enjoying the "baby phase," she might consider having more.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recapped beautiful memories from daughter's first vacation

Last month, Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa took their daughter Shae for her first-ever vacation abroad. The couple went to Colorado to enjoy the beautiful snow with Shae.

Marissa later shared an IG post, recapping her beautiful memories from the snowy vacation.

"Our first family trip!! So proud of our girl & I love getting to show her the world," Marissa captioned the IG post.

In the first picture, Lawrence can be spotted holding Shae around his arms while Marissa hugs the two from the side. In the second picture, Shae is sitting in her mother's arms, followed by other snapshots highlighting different memories from the couple's first-ever family vacation.

