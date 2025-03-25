Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa cherishes first family travels with newborn daughter Shae

Three months after welcoming their first child together, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed a cozy vacation with his wife Marissa in Colorado. The couple took their daughter Shae Lynn for her first-ever vacation and Marissa gushed over her adorable family moments.

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story. One of them featured an adorable picture of their family.

"Such a fun trip. I love seeing the world with you and now showing our girl," Marissa wrote.

Marissa Lawrence cherishes first family travels with newborn daughter Shae (image credit: instagram/marissa_lawrence)

On January 7, the couple announced Shae's arrival. They broke the news via a joint Instagram post, which included pictures with Shae from the hospital.

"Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz. Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!" Marissa captioned.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa revealed changes she noticed in daughter Shae

Marissa Lawrence has been making the most out of her motherhood journey. On March 8, she highlighted the changes she noticed in her daughter.

"Shae has started smiling and trying to talk back to us! She has lots of stompies and kicks- she loves to play! She is recognizing us and it melts my heart every time she lights up when she sees us. She makes our hearts so happy!! Her hair is starting to flatten (sad)," Marissa captioned.

Marissa also talked about the things that her daughter loves doing, including "going on walks" with them. She also said that Shae's sleep cycle has improved.

"She loves bath time and she loves going on walks with mom and dad and looking at the trees!! She started sleeping 6 hour stretches and even gave us 9 hours one night! She is so amazing when we go out and loves seeing all her friends and family. We love you babygirl it’s an honor watching you grow up but please slow down," Marissa wrote.

Before sharing a sneak peek into her family vacation to Colorado, Marissa posted an adorable father-daughter moment of Trevor and Shae on her Instagram story. She also revealed the adorable nickname she has for her daughter.

