Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares adorable nickname for daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, has given their two-and-a-half-month-old daughter a new nickname. Since welcoming their daughter Shae in January, the couple has shared numerous pictures and videos on social media.

On Friday, Marissa posted a video of their travels with Shae. In the clip, Shae sat in a child safety seat while Marissa shared her daughter's adorable new name on her Instagram story.

"Headed somewhere fun with little Mrs. Potato," she wrote.

Still from Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's Instagram story/@marissa_lawrence

She has also shared a snap of Shae's first flight. Marissa posted a selfie with her husband and their daughter, along with a caption.

"Baby girl's first flight."

Still from Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's Instagram story/@marissa_lawrence

In another story, Marissa posed from the cockpit with the pilot. She was carrying Shae. She wrote:

"Shae said she wants to fly the plane"

Marissa also posted another picture of Shae sleeping while they were on the flight.

Still from Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's Instagram story/@marissa_lawrence

Trevor and Marissa have been together for almost a decade now. They met in 2016 while in high school, and after years of dating, they married in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence attends The Players Championship with wife and daughter

Trevor Lawrence attended a golf event with his wife, Marissa, and daughter, Shae. Marissa shared several pictures of her watching the PGA Tour's The Players Championship. Last week, the Tour players competed in the unofficial fifth major of men's golf at TPC Sawgrass.

Marissa shared many pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the golf event. Along with the post, she wrote:

"TPC with Shae ⛳️🫶🏻"

For the golf event, Lawrence wore a T-shirt with "The Players" written on it, while his wife wore an off-shoulder black dress. Marissa also posted the credentials of her daughter for The Players. She also shared a video of Shae while moving in a golf cart.

The Players Championship was affected by the inclement weather, and while it was scheduled to wrap up its finale on Sunday, it saw delays. It was concluded on Monday, with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy registering a win in the game by defeating JJ Spaun in a playoff.

