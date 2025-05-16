Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares rare glimpse into daughter Shae's visit to 'daddy at work'

Trevor Lawrence is working hard in the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, while his wife Marissa takes care of their children. Marissa brought her newborn baby, Shae Lynn, to see her father at work.

Ad

On Thursday, Marissa updated her Instagram story with a clip of herself holding her baby carefully in her arms. Marissa is standing on the balcony of the Jaguars' facility, as she marked her support for the quarterback. Marissa captioned her IG story:

"@marymengercooke capturing mommy moments for me. Visiting daddy at work!! Shae did in fact fall asleep."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip was followed by another Instagram story featuring a snapshot of Lawrence holding his daughter Shae in his arms. The quarterback can be seen smiling for a picture, while Shae appears a little surprised.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Twin," Marissa captioned the IG story.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares rare glimpse into daughter Shae's visit to QB (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

It wasn't the first time Marissa Lawrence had taken Shae to her father's practice camp. Last week, Shae officially debuted with her mother, Marissa, at the quarterback's training session. Marissa later recapped her beautiful memories from the Jaguars’ facility on social media.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recalled reason for occupying Jaguars 'meeting room'

During her visit to the Jaguars' facility last week, Marissa Lawrence had to occupy the running backs' meeting room. In an Instagram story, Marissa confessed that it was due to Shae that she had to use the meeting room for the newborn to take a nap. Marissa said:

"Went to watch daddy practice but decided she wanted the nap right before we needed to leave so currently sitting in the running backs meeting room so she can nap cause no way was I gonna put her in the car hahahahaha. Mom life is funny."

Parenthood has been a unique experience for Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa. The couple has been dealing with their share of struggles, one of the major ones Marissa confessed about on her social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.