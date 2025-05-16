  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares rare glimpse into daughter Shae's visit to 'daddy at work'

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 16, 2025 14:34 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares rare glimpse into daughter Shae's visit to QB (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Trevor Lawrence is working hard in the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, while his wife Marissa takes care of their children. Marissa brought her newborn baby, Shae Lynn, to see her father at work.

On Thursday, Marissa updated her Instagram story with a clip of herself holding her baby carefully in her arms. Marissa is standing on the balcony of the Jaguars' facility, as she marked her support for the quarterback. Marissa captioned her IG story:

"@marymengercooke capturing mommy moments for me. Visiting daddy at work!! Shae did in fact fall asleep."

The clip was followed by another Instagram story featuring a snapshot of Lawrence holding his daughter Shae in his arms. The quarterback can be seen smiling for a picture, while Shae appears a little surprised.

"Twin," Marissa captioned the IG story.
It wasn't the first time Marissa Lawrence had taken Shae to her father's practice camp. Last week, Shae officially debuted with her mother, Marissa, at the quarterback's training session. Marissa later recapped her beautiful memories from the Jaguars’ facility on social media.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recalled reason for occupying Jaguars 'meeting room'

During her visit to the Jaguars' facility last week, Marissa Lawrence had to occupy the running backs' meeting room. In an Instagram story, Marissa confessed that it was due to Shae that she had to use the meeting room for the newborn to take a nap. Marissa said:

"Went to watch daddy practice but decided she wanted the nap right before we needed to leave so currently sitting in the running backs meeting room so she can nap cause no way was I gonna put her in the car hahahahaha. Mom life is funny."

Parenthood has been a unique experience for Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa. The couple has been dealing with their share of struggles, one of the major ones Marissa confessed about on her social media.

Edited by Krutik Jain
