Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa calls him a ‘safe place’ in emotional love letter

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa penned down a heartfelt letter for the American as the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary. They have been together since 2016, from the time they were in high school.

On April 10, Marissa Lawrence shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. She posted several pictures along with a long message for her husband. In the caption of the post, Mrs Lawrence recapped their four-year journey of togetherness. She wrote:

"The past four years have been filled with sooooo much. We’ve moved and started new careers. We’ve hosted and traveled. We’ve made new friends and kept old ones. We’ve seen the world and fallen in love with our town. We’ve gotten a puppy and now have a baby. We’ve made some beautiful memories. "

She further called her husband a "safe place".

"You are a safe place, a soft presence, you’re strong and steady. You always make people feel seen and heard. You care about my heart and feelings. You make the simple things in life more fun and silly. You’re my best friend! My happiest place in the world is next to you," she added.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa tied the knot on April 20, 2021, after being together for around five years. In January, they were blessed with a baby girl named Shae Lynn Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares a glimpse of their "anniversary trip"

This NFL offseason, Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa went on a vacation to celebrate their anniversary. Last week, Marissa shared some pictures of their "anniversary trip" on her Instagram handle.

The couple was joined by their daughter on a beach trip, and Marissa shared some adorable pictures of the little girl on her social media account.

"Anniversary trip looked a little different this year 🐚🤍" she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

One of the pictures that stood out was of Marissa Lawrence holding Shae while on a beach. The little one closed her eyes while her mother was looking at her.

She also posted a cute picture of Shae in which the baby girl stole the limelight with her smile. In addition to the beach trip, Marissa also posted a few snaps from a resort and also enjoyed a time with family in a pool.

