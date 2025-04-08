Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reveals how imbibing her parents' qualities helps in raising 3-month-old daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa's parents have indirectly been helping her raise the couple's newborn daughter, Shae Lynn. Since parenting has been a comparatively new concept for the two, Marissa has battled with her share of struggles. One of the struggles the influencer dealt with was related to planning.

Ad

However, Marissa has inherited the mindset of proper planning from her parents, which has been a really helpful skill for the influencer. In her guest appearance on "Not Everybody Needs A Podcast" on Monday, Marissa shared details about this mindset and how it has been helping her.

"My parents always made it a priority to, like, to plan things and do things. They're like, 'You're not going to do it if you don't do it.' It's that simple. You have to just take charge and plan things," Marissa said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Marissa further explained how her parents were "really good" at planning and thanks to that, she has turned out to be an "organized" mother. Mastering the skill of planning helped make the parenthood journey a less stressful experience for the couple. Concluding her statement, Marissa further explained:

"And both my parents were really good at that and so, I just kind of grew up with that mindset of, like, you just have to make the plans. They're not going to make themselves, and thankfully, I'm organized. So, I just always make it a point to, like, make sure we have something on the books." [17:11]

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa listed favourite things about daughter Shae

Marissa Lawrence never misses a chance to adore her daughter, Shae, on social media. The influencer shared an Instagram post in February, talking about all the things she loved about Shae.

Marissa started by expressing her love for newborn’s "perfect nose," and her "little hands," and further said:

"Tiny love. I love your perfect nose and the way it still has little white dots. I love your little hands and the way you accidentally grab my hair. I love your cold cheeks and the way they get warm pressed up to mine. I love your spiky hair and the way it tickles my face."

Ad

Marissa also gushed over her daughter's "little fingers," her cute "monkey faces," her "soft and squishy" skin and so much more. Besides, Marissa was recently spotted adoring Shae's new hairstyle with a one-word reaction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.