Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares 1-word reaction to daughter Shae's adorable new hairstyle

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, has enjoyed styling her newborn. Marissa has often shared pictures of her daughter Shae Lynn in cute outfits and hairstyles.

On Saturday, Marissa shared an Instagram story with an adorable picture of Shae. Marissa gushed over Shae's cute hairstyle featuring two small pigtails. The newborn wore a beautiful pink dress with prints of red flowers.

"Pigtails," Marissa captioned her IG story.

Marissa Lawrence shares 1-word reaction to Shae's adorable new hairstyle (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Marissa's Instagram story came almost a day after she recapped her tropical pre-anniversary trip with Trevor Lawrence. The influencer shared a post featuring her beautiful memories with her daughter Shae and the Jaguars quarterback.

"Anniversary trip looked a little different this year," Marissa wrote in the caption.

The first slide of the Instagram post featured a picture of Shae lying in the middle of a heart shape made from rose petals. There were also pictures from the couple's visit to the beach, along with snapshots from their dinner dates and restaurant hopping.

Trevor Lawrence opened up about journey with fatherhood

In an interview with People in February, Trevor Lawrence shared details about his fatherhood journey.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome. She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing.”

Before Lawrence opened up about adjusting to parenthood, his wife Marissa penned down an emotional note celebrating Shae turning one month old. The influencer shared an Instagram post, attached with a handful of pictures from her photoshoot with her daughter. Marissa wrote:

“One month with Shae. Lots of snuggles and days spent in our pjs! You are so sweet and becoming more playful and aware. We love watching you grow up. We love holding you and rocking you to sleep. We love bath time and walks outside!”

Before enjoying their tropical pre-anniversary trip, Lawrence and Marissa took Shae on her first-ever vacation to Colorado. Marissa later shared a social media post recapping their memorable snowy vacation.

