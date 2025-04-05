PICS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recaps 'different' beautiful memories from pre-anniversary trip 

The Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence married his wife Marissa in April 2021. On the upcoming Thursday, the couple will celebrate their 4th anniversary. With less than a week to their special day, the two decided to take a pre-anniversary trip to a tropical destination.

Ad

Their 4th anniversary will be a special one for Trevor and Marissa because it will be the first time they will be celebrating it with their daughter, Shae Lynn. On Friday, Marissa shared an Instagram post in which the influencer attached "different" pictures from her pre-anniversary vacation.

"Anniversary trip looked a little different this year," Marissa captioned her IG post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the first picture, Shae can be seen lying on the bed, inside a heart shape made out of red and white petals of roses. It was followed by a picture of Marissa posing with her newborn daughter during their beachside outing. The third slide contained a snapshot of Shae and Marissa with Trevor.

There were a handful of other pictures from the couple's beach outing with Shae in the IG post. Apart from that, Marissa also included pictures from the couple's dinner date, snapshots of Shae adorning different outfits and other beautiful memories from their tropical vacation.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recapped 'first family trip' to Colorado

Before sneaking out for their pre-anniversary trip, Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa had a great time taking their daughter to her first-ever vacation. The couple took Shae for a snowy vacation in Colorado. Later, Marissa shared a handful of pictures from the trip via an Instagram post.

"Our first family trip!! So proud of our girl & I love getting to show her the world," Marissa wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

The first slide of the IG post featured a family photo in which Trevor can be seen holding daughter Shae in his arms while Marissa soft-hugs the two from the side. It was followed by another snapshot featuring Marissa holding Shae in her arms, with beautiful snow-filled mountains in the background.

The other slides featured different pictures of Marissa with her friends, husband, daughter and all the places she visited with them. Before sharing the IG recap, Marissa revealed the adorable nickname she has for Shae.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.