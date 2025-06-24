Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa crowns Jaguars QB as 'best daddy' as couple enjoys summer vacay in Bahamas

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa traveled to the Bahamas last week to enjoy a tropical vacation with daughter Shae. Marissa kept the fans on the hook with all the latest updates from her vacation on Instagram. On Monday, Marissa shared adorable moments of Trevor with Shae on her Instagram story.

Marissa's story featured a clip in which the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback carefully held his daughter in his hands while dipping her legs in the ocean water. Shae loves playing in the water, and her father made sure not to let her miss out on the fun during their vacation.

The adorable father-daughter moment earned Lawrence a special tag from Marissa. Along with the clip, the story featured the three-word tag from Marissa, which read:

"The best daddy."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa crowns Jaguars QB as best daddy (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Shortly after posting Trevor's adorable moment with Shae, Marissa recapped her beachside outing with an Instagram post. The post featured Marissa's cozy moments with the quarterback, along with some of her moments playing in the ocean with her newborn.

Reviewing her "fun day" at the seaside, Marissa wrote:

"Shae saw a sea turtle, took a nap in the ocean, road around on a boat, and had lots of fun with her fam- what a joy it is to live life through a new lens with her."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa praised QB as 'provider and protector' in emotional tribute

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, never misses out on expressing her gratitude for the beautiful life she was provided by her "kind and caring" husband. Last week, Marissa paid a special tribute to the Jaguars quarterback on Father's Day via an Instagram post. The post was attached with an emotional message, which read:

"I always knew you’d be an amazing dad. You are soft and gentle, kind and caring, patient and loving! Shae is so lucky she gets to call you dad! Our provider, our protector, our safe place. Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you so much."

In the Bahamas, the couple attended the wedding of Marissa's mother, Kelly. In an Instagram story, Marissa said she was surprised by Kelly's unexpected relationship milestone on their first day there.

