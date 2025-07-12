"Perpetually injured awesome player": Nick Wright gives blunt take on Christian McCaffrey while casting doubt on 49ers offense

Nick Wright isn’t buying into the Christian McCaffrey and 49ers hype, especially after their disastrous 2024 season.
On the show, which aired on July 12, the "First Things First" host assessed the 49ers’ offense ahead of the 2025 campaign.
“Christian McCaffrey is a perpetually injured awesome player,” Wright said (03:55). "That’s who he is. He’s now only older and only more wear and tear on the body after last year. The odd injury stuff.”
McCaffrey missed most of last season, suiting up for just four games, posting 202 rushing yards on 50 carries. It was a blow for a 49ers squad that stumbled to a 6-11 finish and last place in the NFC West.
Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk called McCaffrey “arguably the best player in the NFL” in an interview with The Athletic. He praised CMC's explosiveness and health heading into 2025. “He looks incredible,” Juszczyk added.
The 49ers will need McCaffrey at full strength to claw their way back into playoff contention. But with Wright casting doubt and Madden curse whispers swirling, all eyes will be on the former Offensive Player of the Year in the 2025 NFL season.
George Kittle all-in on Christian McCaffrey and 49ers' season
George Kittle is swinging big on the 49ers’ bounce-back season. Speaking at the American Century Championship golf tourney, the All-Pro tight end doubled down on his belief that San Francisco’s offense is ready to explode in 2025.
“I still feel like we should be able to score points,” Kittle said.
Christian McCaffrey is returning after his Achilles and PCL injuries, and may be a bit rusty, but Kittle is convinced his return changes everything.
“When you have, in my opinion, the best running back in the league, it makes your offense click a little better,” he said.
Kittle also praised Brock Purdy’s rise, calling him one of the hardest workers ever. Brandon Aiyuk is sidelined, but Kyle Shanahan's team will be banking on Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to step up. “We’ve got weapons everywhere,” Kittle said. “We’re ready to roll.”
