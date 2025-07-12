"He changes everything"- Kyle Juszczyk drops bold take on Christian McCaffrey’s status in NFL as 49ers RB eyes comeback in 2025 after injuries

Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszcyk have been teammates since the running back joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Juszczyk has been with the team since 2017. However, in March, he was released by the 49ers before resigning a two-year extension worth around $8 million eight days later.

Christian McCaffrey, on the other hand, is looking to make a successful comeback after suffering a season-ending injury just four games into the 2024 season. The three-time Pro Bowl RB will be entering the second phase of the two-year deal worth $38 million he signed in June 2024.

Amid the offseason preparations, Kyle Juszczyk took some time off to participate in the American Century celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. During an interview with The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the 49ers star opened up about Christian McCaffrey's return to the gridiron after his injury.

"Christian is arguably the best player in the NFL," Juszczyk said. "He was the offensive player of the year two years ago. He changes everything, and he looks incredible. He looks so healthy, he looks so explosive."

The 49ers competed in Super Bowl LVIII under head coach Kyle Shanahan and QB1 Brock Purdy. This led to fans having a lot of expectations for the team. However, injuries to several key players resulted in the team finishing fourth in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

In three seasons, McCaffrey has started 30 of the 31 games he's played. He tallied a total of 2,407 yards for 20 rushing TDs and 11 receiving touchdowns to his name.

Anonymous NFL executive predicts Christian McCaffrey's downfall amid anticipated return from injury

Throughout his career in the league, the star running back has sustained several injuries, raising concerns about his performance and longevity on the field. Before his PCL injury, McCaffrey also suffered an Achilles and calf injury during training camp.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one anonymous NFL executive has expressed concerns about the running back's injury history while he prepares to make a comeback this year.

"He's a great player, but he's always had durability issues, even in college," the NFL exec said, according to Fowler. "He's an elite trainer and takes great care of himself. He's just not a big body and will lose a step eventually."

ESPN ranked Christian McCaffrey No. 5 in their top 10 running backs in the NFL list. As the 49ers compete to make another Super Bowl appearance, they will hope that he can stay healthy for longer durations and help the team's offense make winning plays on the field.

