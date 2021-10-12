"I'll be better than ever" - Russell Wilson breaks silence on his possible return

Russell Wilson spoke for the first time since his Thursday Night Football injury.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback stated that he plans to return "better than ever" from surgery on his throwing hand.

"I'll be great. I'll be better than ever."

Wilson spoke to Peter King of NBC Sports.

A bold promise by Wilson, but one that surely every Seahawks fan wants the quarterback to fulfill.

King added:

"One source said Wilson spent 'about two minutes' ticked off that he'd be out for a while, then started asking Seahawk medics and good friend Drew Brees for advice on how to proceed. By the time he'd left the locker room Thursday night, he'd already spoken to the Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand procedures, Dr. Steven Shin, and figured he'd have the operation on Friday."

Wilson underwent surgery to address the multiple injuries he suffered to his middle finger during Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. King reported that Wilson took only 17 hours between being injured and undergoing surgery, a process that included consulting with several doctors on the best course of treatment.

Russell Wilson injuries throughout his career

The finger injury will sideline Wilson for the first time in his NFL career.

The 32-year-old didn't miss a single game in any of his first nine seasons in the league while establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Wilson has eight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title on his resume, including four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards.

Player to replace Wilson: Geno Smith

Wilson's injury paved the way for Geno Smith, who played well in his place during that game.

The Seahawks cannot reasonably expect Smith to replicate Wilson's impact, but the second-string quarterback had a better-than-anticipated game against the Rams.

Smith attempted 17 passes, completing ten for 131 yards (average of 7.7 yards per pass), one touchdown and one interception. He finished the game with a passer rating of 78.3. The quarterback also ran three times for 23 yards.

The 2013 second-rounder out of West Virginia has appeared in 42 games during his NFL career. He played for the New York Jets from 2013 to 2016, the New York Giants in 2017, the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, and he has played for the Seahawks since 2019.

Smith may be able to win a few games, but the Seahawks need Wilson back "better than ever" to have a chance of going to the playoffs.

