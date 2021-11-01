Watch: Jameis Winston dances on crutches despite ACL injury after Saints victory

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston faced his former team for the first time as a starting quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Winston's venture to beat the Buccaneers came to a scratching halt, however, when he went down with a knee injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game at the Super Dome.

Winston had to be transported to a local hospital during the game to get an MRI of his knee.

The Saints were able to pull off a 36-27 victory over the Buccaneers but Winston is likely out for the rest of the season with an ACL and MCL injury. But that didn't stop him from participating in the team's postgame celebrations.

WATCH: Saints QB Jameis Winston dances with crutches after win against Bucs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston may have injured his knee and head coach Sean Payton said it was a 'significant' injury meaning he will likely be out the rest of the season.

But after backup quarterback Trevor Siemian was able to lead the Saints past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints celebrated in a way that only New Orleans could.

The New Orleans Saints held their infamous postgame dance party in the locker room. While the Saints' postgame dances aren't unusual (even head coach Sean Payton has participated) and the team was fined last season for violating COVID-19 protocols for their celebrations, it was Sunday's dance that was all the talk.

Posted to C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Instagram was a video of the Saints locker room celebration, and in it quarterback Jameis Winston can be seen dancing with his crutches. Apparently not even a 'significant' knee injury could keep Winston from celebrating with his current team after defeating his former team.

Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 NFL season. Winston was named the starting quarterback at training camp this offseason after the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees.

So far this season, Winston has just a 59% accuracy rate and thrown for just over 1,100 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. The Saints had to turn to Trevor Siemian due to the fact that backup quarterback and utility weapon Taysom Hill is still under concussion protocol.

The Saints expect Hill to come out of concussion protocol this week before the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons.

Edited by LeRon Haire