Could Packers finally break Cardinals' unbeaten run in Week 8 clash?

The Arizona Cardinals are currently the lone undefeated team left in the 2021-2022 NFL season. While they’ve had some easier matchups with teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, they have also had victories over teams with Super Bowl aspirations such as division rival Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans.

However, Week 8 will bring a different challenger to the stage when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Will the Packers have what it takes to give the Cardinals their first loss of the season in Week 8?

The Cardinals have been able to ride the play of quarterback and early NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray. Murray has been absolutely spectacular this season, throwing for 2,002 yards with 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Murray is also getting the job done on the ground as he has rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray also has All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, former All-Pro receiver A.J. Green and newly acquired former Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz as his primary weapons.

Meanwhile, after the Green Bay Packers’ opening day loss to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 38-3, they have been on a roll, winning six consecutive games. At the helm for the Green Bay Packers is Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP.

While his numbers may not appear as gaudy as usual (1710 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions), Rodgers has been steady by providing timely scores while protecting against turnovers.

As a measure of how efficient he’s been, Rodgers threw two of his three interceptions on opening day against the Saints.

With All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones, the Packers always have a shot at winning on any given Sunday.

Can the Packers' defense do enough to stop the Cardinals offense?

On the defensive side of the ball, the Packers have suffered several injuries. However, they have found a way to tread water, starting with signing former free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith, who previously played with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith provides a pass rush and pairs with fellow linebackers De’Vondre Campbell, who had 13 total tackles in Sunday’s Week 7, 24-10, victory over the Washington Football Team. Campbell currently ranks fifth in the league with a total of 68 tackles.

To defeat the Arizona Cardinals will take all hands-on deck. Without Packers’ star defensive stalwarts Za’Darius Smith at linebacker and Jaire Alexander at cornerback (back and shoulder injuries, respectively), the Packers' best defense against the Cardinals would be an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

If there’s any quarterback to have in a shoot-out, it’s Rodgers.

Will the Packers give the Cardinals their first loss of the season? We will all tune in Thursday Night to find out.

