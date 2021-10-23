NFL trade deadline predictions: 3 Bold moves the Cardinals could make

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 and are the only undefeated team in the NFL. This speaks volumes in the league with the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, and the surprising Dallas Cowboys.

Over the last two years, the Cardinals have bolstered their roster with key acquisitions, including receiver DeAndre Hopkins, edge rusher extraordinaire J.J. Watt, veteran receiver and likely Hall of Famer A.J. Green. The team has realistic aspirations for the Super Bowl and are beginning to be noticed by more than a few NFL pundits.

Last week, they made their strength even stronger by signing former Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Since the Cardinals are not averse to making a pivotal trade to get better, let’s look at three moves they could make at the trade deadline to ensure they give themselves the best chance to play in SoFi Stadium Super Bowl LVI.

NFL trade deadline 2021: 3 bold trades the Cardinals could make before the trade deadline

#1 – Signing free agent (retired) Greg Olsen (TE)

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen was one of the most productive tight ends during his 14-year NFL career. He is currently a sports analyst for Fox Sports, but with him retiring just earlier this year, it wouldn’t be a stretch for him to hop back into the playing field once again.

Although the Cardinals just signed Zach Ertz, fellow tight end Maxx Williams (out for the season with a knee injury) and Darrell Daniels having a lingering hamstring injury, they need depth behind Ertz, which Olsen could provide.

#2 – Trade Jordan Hicks (LB) for Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

During the offseason, Jordan Hicks went to the Cardinals and requested a trade. The reason for this is because he was informed that his starting job was now being given to Zaven Collins, the Cardinals' first-round draft pick out of Tulsa.

The Cardinals also have Isaiah Simmons, whom they drafted as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, so they have several key players already in the position.

With left guard Justin Pugh dealing with back issues and right tackle Kelvin Beachum nursing a rib injury, the Cardinals should trade Hicks for Kansas City Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Duvernay-Tardiff was once a highly productive offensive lineman for the Chiefs, but then he opted out of the 2020 NFL season to devote his time and efforts to helping those in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardiff graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degree (M.D.). He will provide depth for a team with injuries at the position and hopes of a Super Bowl.

#3 - Signing free agent Adrian Peterson (RB)

Running back Adrian Peterson ranks fifth all-time in career rushing yards and will be a definite Hall of Famer when the time comes. His last game came in 2020 as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has been limited with a lingering shoulder injury and has played the last few weeks on the injury report.

The signing of Peterson would provide depth at the position for the Cardinals should Edmonds make the shoulder injury worse (see Baker Mayfield).

The Cardinals wont need the 2012 version of Peterson when he ran for 2,097 yards (the second-most ever in a single season) and was voted the NFL's MVP. They would simply need a serviceable running back to get perhaps 10-15 carries a game and understand pass protection for Kyler Murray.

With Peterson not being too far removed from playing in the 2020 NFL season, the Cardinals should perform their due diligence by kicking the tires to see if Peterson has one last "run" in him.

