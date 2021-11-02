NFL Playoff picture: 5 teams with the best chances to make the playoffs

The race for the NFL playoffs is really starting to take shape as the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches. Entering Week 9, the race is fairly top-heavy, with a few teams looking like they have excellent chances to punch their ticket while others continue to battle it out down the stretch.

Several factors play into each team's chances of making the playoffs. Three of the biggest ones are overall performance, remaining schedule and current division status. All things considered, these five teams have the best chance of making the NFL playoffs right now.

Teams most likely teams to make the NFL playoffs

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have won seven of their eight games so far. They might be the most well-rounded team in the NFL, displaying no real weaknesses at all in their game. They just improved even further at the NFL trade deadline by acquiring Von Miller. They are in a tough NFC West division, but that should not stop them from making the NFL playoffs.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending Super Bowl champions are well on their way to another appearance in the NFL playoffs. Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing and the Bucs have a solid rushing game to go with it. They also have the top rushing defense in the league. Expect to see the Buccaneers back in the NFL playoffs and compete for another championship.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers scored a huge victory over the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Thursday Night Football in Week 8, even when they were without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. They have now won seven consecutive games since losing their first game of the season. They are currently 3.5 games clear of the field in the NFC North division.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have established themselves as the best team in the AFC Conference and among the very best in the NFL. They should be heading back to the playoffs for the third straight season. Their offense has scored the most points per game this season while defense allows the least points per game. That is a clear example of dominance.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



The ONLY QBs in NFL history with more are Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino.



Allen has been a full blown superstar for the Josh Allen now has 112 Pass + Rush TD in his first 50 career starts.The ONLY QBs in NFL history with more are Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino.Allen has been a full blown superstar for the @BuffaloBills Josh Allen now has 112 Pass + Rush TD in his first 50 career starts.The ONLY QBs in NFL history with more are Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino. Allen has been a full blown superstar for the @BuffaloBills. https://t.co/yaoHerJa1b

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have the best chance of any team to make the NFL playoffs. They have now won seven consecutive games and are the top-ranked offense in the NFL. They are in a very weak NFC East division where they are 3.5 games clear of second place and should win it easily. Being the number one seed in the NFC Conference is a realistic expectation.

Edited by Piyush Bisht