Von Miller Trade: What did Rams give up to acquire eight-time Pro Bowler?

The Denver Broncos seem ready to give up hope on the 2021 NFL season, and the Los Angeles Rams are willing to help with that. The Broncos are 4-4 this season and seem to be limping through each game week after week.

Early Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos traded linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Miller, who was drafted by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowler who will now leave the only team that he has ever played for and head to be a part of a competitive NFC West division.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV The #broncos have traded Von Miller to the Rams per source. The #broncos have traded Von Miller to the Rams per source.

Rams draft picks traded in 2021

The Denver Broncos pulled off a surprise trade on Monday afternoon with the announcement that they were trading linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams seem to be charging ahead in their quest for another trip to the Super Bowl after being disappointed the last few seasons.

After trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams are 7-1 and tied for the NFC West division with the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams gave up first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 to acquire Stafford.

The Rams now won't have a draft pick until the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, barring any changes between now and then.

Now, it's Miller who will join an already talented Rams defense with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd. In exchange for Miller, the Rams will be sending a second- and third-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos are also paying $9 million of the remaining $9.7 million salary that Miller is owed. With the Rams limited cap space, it seems logical that the salary would be included in the trade negotiations.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is the Rams 2021 answer to the Fearsome Foursome defense they fielded in the 1960s and ‘70s: This is the Rams 2021 answer to the Fearsome Foursome defense they fielded in the 1960s and ‘70s: https://t.co/W0bboUBwt3

After missing the 2020 NFL season with an ankle injury that was suffered just days before the start of the season, Miller is off to a hot start this season with the Broncos. In seven games, Miller has 4.5 sacks, 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

He has 110.5 career sacks with the Broncos.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a 38-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon but Miller was not on the field due to an ankle injury, although it appears it's not serious.

Miller will now be available for the Rams' Sunday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

Edited by LeRon Haire