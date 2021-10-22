"My pride is hurt more than anything" - Von Miller addresses disappointment of going out injured in game against Browns

Von Miller did a lot of talking ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns. Miller is having arguably his strongest season since 2018 as the Broncos' best pass rusher.

Before the game, he said he was going to "kill" whoever was starting at tackle for the Browns.

But with the Broncos trailing 10-0, Von Miller collided with a teammate and was taken to the locker room. Miller missed the rest of the game with a mild ankle sprain.

Von Miller told the media afterward that his pride was hurt after he talked so much trash beforehand.

Troy Renck @TroyRenck Here is play where #Broncos @VonMiller got hurt. Ankle stuck in ground as Jones collided w him. Thanks to my wife for sending along video. Thankfully she is a football fan. #Denver7 Here is play where #Broncos @VonMiller got hurt. Ankle stuck in ground as Jones collided w him. Thanks to my wife for sending along video. Thankfully she is a football fan. #Denver7 https://t.co/vgWrqzmuou

Von Miller says, "My pride is hurt more than anything."

The eight-time pro-bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro superstar said the following:

"My pride is hurt more than anything, I talked a lot of s*** before this game and I wanted to make it personal. I wanted the animosity. I wanted this to be that game, and I wanted to win it. We did some good things in the half and I felt like I was gonna do some great stuff in the second half -- but I got hurt."

Miller was hurt with a minute left to go in the first half. He had two tackles as he left the game and was unsuccessful at getting to Case Keenum. Keenum and the Browns were in control of the game from start to finish.

The Broncos ended up with just one sack on the night from Shelby Harris. Miller's presence would've benefited the Broncos, who attempted to make a second-half push.

Miller had to swallow his pride in this instance. Before the game, Miller's direct quote on what he'd do to the Browns was:

"I don't know who the tackle is that I'm going against, but I'mma kill him. I'mma kill him. And the other guy too, on the other side. I'm going to play extremely well and make plays for my team. I'm going to set us up and win this game for sure."

The Broncos and Von Miller can't afford another injury.

The Broncos and Von Miller are in a similar situation where they can't afford for this injury to linger. Miller missed the entirety of last season with an injury. He's 32 years old now and is no longer in his prime.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

Von Miller had to leave the game with an apparent injury. He’s questionable to return(via @NFLonFOX Von Miller had to leave the game with an apparent injury. He’s questionable to return(via @NFLonFOX)

https://t.co/apIUCOc0fI

Also Read

The Broncos have been snakebitten by injuries this year. Bradley Chubb has missed all but one game this year with an injury. The Broncos are on a four-game losing streak after starting 3-0.

In two weeks, they will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the NFL's highest-scoring offense. The Broncos will hope Von Miller can be at full strength as they'll need him for that game.

Edited by LeRon Haire