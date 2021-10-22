Case Keenum's Career: A look at the QB's journey so far

The Cleveland Browns named veteran quarterback Case Keenum as their starting quarterback for their Thursday Night Football clash against the Denver Broncos.

Those who have followed the NFL closely over the last ten years are well aware of Case Keenum. But for those who don't keep tabs on every player in the league and are wondering who Case Keenum is, here's a look at his football journey so far.

Where did Case Keenum go to college?

Case Keenum played five years in college for the Houston Cougars. Keenum, a prolific passer, eclipsed 40 touchdowns in three of the five years he spent with the team. His freshman year and his junior year were the only years he didn't pass for at least 40 touchdowns.

His best season was his final year. In 2011, Keenum threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 71% of his pass attempts. These were all career-high numbers and set him up nicely for the NFL Draft, or so many thought. He ended up slipping through every round and didn't have a team at the end of Day 3, going undrafted.

Who has Case Keenum played for in the NFL?

Case Keenum has played for six teams since entering the league in 2013. His first year in the NFL was with the Houston Texans, who were enjoying a run with Matt Schaub. The Texans went 22-10 from 2011-2012. Keenum's role was mostly passive, but he did play enough to throw for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in those two years.

Keenum's performances were not exceptional, but they were good enough to land him with the struggling St. Louis Rams. The team essentially lost at quarterback. Keenum and Nick Foles alternated time on the field before Jared Goff ultimately stole the job. Post that, the Rams moved on from Keenum. He threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions between 2015 and 2016.

Keenum then landed with the Minnesota Vikings, which ended up being the most successful stint of his career. Despite being only a year long, his time with the Vikings was massive for Keenum's career. He took over mid-way through the season after Sam Bradford went down with an injury. In 14 starts, Keenum went 11-3 while throwing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Vikings eventually made the playoffs, where Keenum played a defining role in one of the greatest playoff moments in NFL history, sending their careers to the next level.

Keenum moved on from the Vikings, who signed Kirk Cousins, and landed with the Denver Broncos. The team had big hopes for Keenum, but it didn't work out. The Broncos went 6-10 that season, with Keenum throwing for 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. After a disappointing season, the Broncos moved on from Keenum.

Keenum then spent time with the Washington Football Team, where he went 1-7 in eight starts and threw for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was then picked up by the Browns as the backup to Baker Mayfield.

With Mayfield out due to injury, Keenum has a chance to show that he can play at the same level that he did during his time with the Vikings.

Will Keenum see a resurgence, or will this be the final confirmation that his time with the Vikings was a fluke?

