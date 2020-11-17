A week after two unexpected teams -- the winless New York Jets and sub-.500 New England Patriots -- handed fans a high-scoring "Monday Night Football" shootout, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears matched up for a defensive slugfest.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ended his career-long Monday night losing streak as the Bears were held to fewer than 125 passing yards in Minnesota's 19-13 victory.

5. The Bears contained Dalvin Cook

On the Minnesota Vikings' first offensive play of the game, running back Dalvin Cook took a handoff from Cousins and pounded through the Bears' defensive line for a five-yard gain. After Cook was brought down, two Chicago defenders clapped their hands to celebrate.

At this point, holding Dalvin Cook to just five yards is an accomplishment.

The most anticipated battle of Monday's game was the Chicago Bears defense against Dalvin Cook's brilliance. In his last two games, Cook scored four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, then rushed for over 200 yards against the Detroit Lions.

Cook finished with 30 carries against the Bears, but Chicago's defense stood up (as best as any could against Cook in his recent form) and held him to "only" 96 yards and no touchdowns.

4. Adam Thielen was the only scorer for the Minnesota Vikings

Midway through the first quarter, Cousins threw toward the end zone at a seemingly covered Adam Thielen. The Vikings wide receiver, who took over No. 1 duties after Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs in the offseason, hauled in a touchdown catch with one hand.

Thielen caught another touchdown later in the game; he was the only player on the Vikings to reach the end zone in the 19-13 win. Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro, but he's often overlooked and underrated among the league's best receivers.

3. Allen Robinson's agent speaks out

The Bears primary receiver, Allen Robinson II, had six receptions for 43 yards in the Monday night loss to the Vikings. During the game, Robinson's agent, Brandon Parker, voiced his displeasure on Twitter about how his client was being utilized in Chicago' s offense. "Throw 12 the D*** Ball in the Redzone!" he tweeted.

Throw 12 the Damn Ball in the Redzone! JUST ONCE! My goodness.. — Brandon Parker (@B_Parker21) November 17, 2020

After three consecutive weeks with double-digit targets and 90-plus receiving yards at the beginning of the season, Robinson's production has dropped off in recent weeks, failing to break 90 receiving yards since Week 5.

2. Chicago Bears may need to replace QB Nick Foles next week

After taking a hit in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Bears starting quarterback Nick Foles was stretchered off the field. He is being treated for a hip/leg injury, according to reports, but there is no indication how serious it may be.

Nick Foles left the Bears-Vikings game on a cart after taking a hit late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/cOMb7bRfFd — ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2020

Foles began the season backing up Mitch Trubisky, who was inactive Monday night, and Tyler Bray came into the game, attempting the Bears comeback, and went 1-of-5 for 18 yards.

If Foles has to miss time, who will get the start for Chicago in their next game?

1. Kirk Cousins' first 'Monday Night Football' win

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has not been known to flourish in big games — in the playoffs or on primetime matchups like "Monday Night Football."

Coming into Monday's game, in fact, Cousins was 0-9 in his NFL career on "MNF." Though Cousins turned the ball over and was handed a brilliant defensive performance, he was the real winner Monday night, breaking his personal nine-game losing streak and throwing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns.