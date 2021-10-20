"I'm going to kill him" - Von Miller issues stern warning to Browns offense

Denver Broncos veteran pass rusher Von Miller has issued a stern warning to the Cleveland Browns' offensive line ahead of the two teams' clash on Thursday night.

The former Super Bowl MVP said during his media availability on Tuesday:

"I will play well in this game. I'm going to have a great game. I don't know who the tackle I'm going against is, but I'm going to kill him."

The Broncos suffered a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, in which Miller totaled only two tackles and no sacks. Hence, it is clear why Miller wants to wreak havoc on Thursday.

The Browns are coming into this game on the back of a 37-14 blowout loss to the high-flying Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn't finish the game after dislocating his shoulder and is doubtful for Thursday night. Not having him in the lineup would be a severe blow to the Browns' chances.

Miller is ready to face Browns

The Browns will be without both starting tackles, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, so it is not clear who will be starting come Thursday night.

As most of the league can attest, having a player like Von Miller lining up against a makeshift offensive line is just a recipe for disaster. Given that Baker Mayfield is currently banged up, he will have to make sure Miller does not get anywhere near him if the quarterback plays on Thursday.

It is shaping up to be a critical game for the Browns as they deal with the constant criticism of being a good team and not utilizing the talent on the roster. Last week against the Cardinals, who were without head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Browns barely troubled Arizona's defense and only scored 14 points, which is not good enough.

If Von Miller's comments are anything to go by, the veteran pass rusher intends to make life difficult for the Browns offense.

