5 bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 schedule

The Dallas Cowboys will enter 2021-2022 NFL season with one of the easiest schedules on paper.

The team is talented on both, offense and defense and are among the early favorites to make it to the playoffs.

A lot could go right for the Cowboys this upcoming season, but a lot could go wrong as well. Below, we make five predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' 2021-2022 NFL season.

Five bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 NFL season

#1 - Dallas Cowboys pull off an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV

The Dallas Cowboys will open their 2021-2022 season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay will be commemorating their Super Bowl win with the championship banner unveiling before the game against the Cowboys and could still be in celebratory mode.

Dak Prescott, who will be playing his first game since his gruesome leg injury last season, and the Cowboys are going to come into the game amped up and could knock off the Buccaneers in Week 1.

#2 - The Dallas Cowboys will lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers

Seemingly every season, the Dallas Cowboys lose a game that they should win comfortably and their home game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 could be the one this season.

The Panthers are not a playoff team and the Cowboys might get complacent, which could lead to a loss. Also, the last time Sam Darnold played against the Cowboys, he torched them, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys will sweep the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Football Team went 2-0 against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020-2021 season. Washington outscored the Cowboys 66-19 in those two games.

The Cowboys will be eager to prove their mettle against the defending NFC East champions and avenge their losses from last season. They will bounce back and win both games against Washington in 2021.

#4 - The Cowboys toughest outing will be against the Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LV

Some may say that the Dallas Cowboys' toughest game is in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but in reality, they will have a tougher time against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have one of the best offenses in the NFL with plenty of playmakers. Dallas struggled in the secondary and pressuring the quarterback last season, which would be a big issue against Mahomes, who is most dangerous when given time in the pocket to find a receiver deep downfield.

#5 - Dallas Cowboys will lose their final two games and miss the playoffs

Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys will finish their 2021-2022 season with games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles. Their final game is on the road against the Eagles. That road game could determine the Dallas Cowboys' playoff fate.

Dallas will enter their game against the Cardinals in a tight battle with the New York Giants for the NFC East title. If the Cowboys lose to the Cardinals, they'll enter a win or go home game against the Eagles in Week 18.

If the game was at home, the Cowboys would have most likely defeated the Eagles. But since they are on the road, the Eagles will spoil the Cowboys' season by ending their playoff hopes.