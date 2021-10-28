Will Davante Adams play in Week 8? Latest update on Packers WR ahead of Cardinals game

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers have quietly seen themselves go from the laughing stock of Week 1 with a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints to winning six straight games.

While many of the games may not have been the blowouts that Packers fans have become accustomed to, the Packers have found ways to win games and remain atop the NFC North.

However, they will need all hands on deck for a Thursday night showdown against Kyler Murray and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The Packers recently received devastating news that Davante Adams had been placed on the COVID-19 list, meaning that he is in danger of missing the important conference matchup vs. the Cardinals.

Davante Adams return date

On Monday, Adams was placed on the COVID-19 list, which means that in order to be able to play on Thursday night, he will need to test negative twice, 24 hours apart, and be asymptomatic for 48 hours minimum.

This may be a tall task to overcome in such a short week with Thursday's game up next.

If he is unable to play Thursday, then he would be expected to be ready for the following Week 9 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

To make things worse, fellow Packers receiver Allen Lazard was also placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Despite a pedestrian season so far, Lazard appeared to have finally found his stride in the offense in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team.

During that game, Lazard had five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Without Adams and Lazard, the Packers will be forced to lean on tight end Robert Tonyan and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Randall Cobb.

In a bit of good news for the Packers, receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling may possibly return from a lingering hamstring injury.

Pack or Cards: Who has the advantage this week?

Even with a healthy Packers roster, it would still have been a chore to beat the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Now, with Adams and Lazard both likely to miss the game, the Packers find themselves in an even deeper hole.

Expect Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to attack Rodgers with varying blitz packages to force him to prove that Cobb and St. Brown can handle being the primary offensive options.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For the Cardinals on the offensive side of the ball, look for Murray to put up points early and often with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, former Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz.

Any hopes of a Packers upset will lie in the hands of the number 12 in the green and gold.

Edited by Piyush Bisht