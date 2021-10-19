"There's no debating" - Packers' Davante Adams feels he's the best WR in the NFL

Davante Adams, star receiver for the Green Bay Packers, has often been overlooked in conversations about the best wide receivers in the NFL. The list often includes players that may be better suited for a legacy award, such as Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.

It was for this reason that it felt like a breath of fresh air when Adams set forth and proclaimed himself as the best wide receiver in the NFL.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Davante Adams says he's proven he's the best NFL WR ... do you agree? 🤔 Davante Adams says he's proven he's the best NFL WR ... do you agree? 🤔 https://t.co/Uhwkb3edEc

Adams was recently interviewed by the NFL Network and the 28-year-old dismissed all debate as he spoke about his place in the pantheon of the best wide receivers at present.

"There's no debating. I mean, I'm done making the lists and talking about myself, but I feel like I've shown with my work and consistently that it's me."

Does Adams have a point? If he's not correct, who is the best receiver in the league?

Adams' argument for being the best receiver in the NFL

Adams currently has a strong case for being the best receiver in the league. So far in the 2021-2022 NFL season, Adams leads the league with 668 receiving yards. He also leads the league with 12 receptions that have gone for over 20 yards.

Moreover, Adams is currently tied with Tyreek Hill for receptions for first downs with 31. Although Adams only has two touchdowns on the season, that number is certain to get higher as Aaron Rodgers and company continue to get better each week.

For good measure, let's also take a look at Davante Adams' stats from the 2020 NFL season.

In that breakout season, Adams had 1,374 yards receiving to go along with 18 touchdowns, the best mark in the league. Adams also had 118 receptions that same year, so it was truly a productive season for Aaron Rodgers' favorite target.

Thanks to a spectacular season from Adams last year, Aaron Rodgers was awarded his third NFL MVP award.

The competition

If there are currently any other players that are vying for the title of top receiver in the NFL, it would have to be the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is known as a catch magnet that can torque his body to make some of the most unique plays in the league.

He also has a penchant for catching the occasional Hail Mary pass.

PFF @PFF KYLER MURRAY HAIL MARY TO DEANDRE HOPKINS🚀 KYLER MURRAY HAIL MARY TO DEANDRE HOPKINS🚀 https://t.co/z4aThLrN3p

In the meantime, fans in the NFL can marvel at the competition for the best receiver in the NFL, although Davante Adams has already made his take very clear on the matter.

Edited by Piyush Bisht