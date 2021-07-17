5 Bold predictions for Bears QB Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL season

The Windy City hasn’t been this excited about a Chicago Bears rookie prospect since star linebacker Brian Urlacher was drafted back in 2000. Urlacher went on to become the defensive rookie of the year and eventually the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now that’s a lot to expect from rookie QB Justin Fields, who may not even see significant gametime this season. But the 22-year-old has got something about him or “Je ne sais quoi” as they say in France.

Justin Fields first season with the Bears is going to be...?

As the 2021 NFL regular season creeps up on us, let's look into the crystal ‘foot’ ball and make some predictions of how the Bears young QB will perform this season.

1 - Fields will be the Bears starting QB by Week 4

The Chicago Bears face the Dolphins, Bengals and Browns in the first three weeks of the upcoming NFL season. I predict that Justin Fields will be under center when the Illinois franchise plays the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Why? Because Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will feast upon Andy Dalton's bones and send the veteran NFL quarterback on to the injury report.

I also predict that by Week 4 Bears fans will be screaming the door down in Chicago to see Justin Fields get his opportunity to start.

#2 - Offensive rookie of the year?

Justin Fields will be the NFL's offensive rookie of the year. Ok, I'll take that back, that’s not going to happen.

While I expect the 11th overall pick in this NFL Draft to play well for the Bears, he isn’t going to have the numbers to compete with the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, the Jets' Zach Martin or my favorite for the award, Steelers running back Najee Harris.

#3 - Give Bears fans some hope

The one prediction I’m most confident in is that Fields will give the long-suffering Chicago Bears fan base some hope. As Princess Leia said in Star Wars: A New Hope:

“Help me Obi Wan, you’re my only hope.”

Fields is the Obi Wan Kenobi for Bears fanatics. Just the sight of him in a Bears uniform has their hearts beating faster (more on that later.)

It won’t be easy for Fields, but he has the athleticism and canon of an arm to wow both Bears and NFL fans in general this year.

#4 - He will outperform Mitch Trubiskys rookie season

The last rookie quarterback to start for the Bears was the one and only Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his rookie campaign, Trubisky started 12 games and led the Bears to a 4-8 record. He threw for 2,193 yards with seven TDs and seven interceptions.

Justin Fields is going to blow the now 'Bills backup QB' first-year stats out of the water.

ESPN is predicting that Fields will throw for 3,187 yards and 18 TDs in his rookie season.

#5 - Fields will look good chucking the pigskin

What can I say, Justin Fields looks damn cool rocking a dark visor and Bears navy blue uni. I can understand why diehard Bears fans are so obsessed with the player who has yet to throw a pass in the National Football League.

Compare Fields to say Trevor Lawrence with his... i’m not sure how you describe his hair to be honest? One guy screams “IT Factor” the other not so much.

Bears current starter Andy Dalton can’t compete with his rockstar backup in the looks department and will soon be surpassed by the rookie on the gridiron too.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar