NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where does every NFC team stand?

The top five in the NFL's NFC Power Rankings remain consistently above the pack. The other 11 teams in the conference continue to shuffle. Heading into Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season, the good and bad teams are starting to separate themselves. There are currently six teams in the NFC that have lost at least three in a row while the top five have all won at least three consecutive games.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-7)

Last week: #16

Next week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions are one of the most consistent teams in the NFC but for the wrong reasons. They are in last place every week in the NFC Power Rankings. They are still the only team in the entire NFL to not yet win a game.

Kevin Clark @bykevinclark Detroit getting the first overall pick, Dan Campbell looking like a great guy to play for, going for it on a bunch of fourth downs, and the team playing hard every week seems like a pretty good deal for the 2021 Lions. Detroit getting the first overall pick, Dan Campbell looking like a great guy to play for, going for it on a bunch of fourth downs, and the team playing hard every week seems like a pretty good deal for the 2021 Lions.

The Lions have at least been competitive and have been close to winning games. They are not getting blown out and get a good opportunity to get their first win in Week 8 against the struggling Eagles. Until they win a game, the Lions are an easy choice for last place in the Power Rankings.

#15 - Washington Football Team (2-5)

Last week: #13

Next week: vs. Denver Broncos

The Washington Football Team continues to fall in the Power Rankings after another loss in Week 7. Their defense continues to be extremely disappointing. They were projected to be a top-five defense this season but instead are one of the worst.

Their passing defense ranks last place in the NFL. Their talented young defensive line has not had as much success as they did last season and their secondary can't cover anyone right now.

#14 - Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)

Last week: #12

Next week: vs. Detroit Lions

The Eagles are another team that drops in the Power Rankings after losing another game. They couldn't get it done in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders but have an opportunity to get back in the win column in Week 8 when they play the winless Lions.

Jalen Hurts has been inconsistent this season as he auditions to be the starting quarterback of the future for the Eagles. He shows flashes of great potential but overall leaves much to be desired. He is a productive rusher from quarterback but needs to work on his passing if he wants to keep the job.

#13 - San Francisco 49ers (2-4)

Last week: #10

Next week: vs. Chicago Bears

After winning their first two games of the season the 49ers have now lost four in a row. They continue their disappointing run heading into Week 8 and keep falling further down the Power Rankings. The quarterback is a major question mark in San Francisco.

Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS Jimmy Garoppolo will remain as the starting quarterback Sunday vs. the Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.He said he did NOT go into game thinking that if Garoppolo had one bad game, he would not be the starter any longer. Jimmy Garoppolo will remain as the starting quarterback Sunday vs. the Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.He said he did NOT go into game thinking that if Garoppolo had one bad game, he would not be the starter any longer.

Neither Jimmy Garoppolo nor Trey Lance have been particularly impressive this season. Lance has found some success with gadget plays and designed quarterback runs, but his passing still needs to develop. Garoppolo has regressed greatly this season.

