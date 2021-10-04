Trevon Diggs for Defensive Player of the Year? Cowboys CB closes in on interception record

Can Trevon Diggs win Defensive Player of the Year as he closes in on NFL record?

The Dallas Cowboys defense in 2020 was at the bottom of most categories despite a ton of talent, but CB Trevon Diggs seems to be one of the stars stepping up in 2021.

Trevon Diggs was drafted in the second round in 2020 out of Alabama. He already has more INTs in 2021 (5) than he did as a rookie in 12 games (3). The Dallas Cowboys are one of the top teams in the NFC right now with a great balance of offense and defense. 2021 first-round rookie Micah Parsons is making a case for Rookie of the Year, but Trevon Diggs is also making a case to be in the race for Defensive Player of the Year in his second year.

Five INTs in four games is impressive, but Trevon Diggs is on the cusp of an NFL record in Week 5. He currently has an INT in four straight games to open the season, tied for the NFL record. Just one INT in Week 5 against the New York Giants will land him the record. Trevon Diggs needs an INT in four more consecutive games to tie the all-time record held by Tom Morrow since the 1962 season.

It's hard to predict a player's pace this early in the season, but Trevon Diggs is on pace to have over 20 INTs in a single season. The current record is 14, held by Dick "Night Train" Lane since his rookie season in 1952.

More importantly, the Dallas Cowboys have scored on four of Trevon Diggs' five INTs, including a pick-6 by Diggs himself. It's one thing to get a takeaway, but it's more impressive to score points on a takeaway.

Diggs could break the record in Week 5, but it's hard to keep up the pace to break the all-time record of eight straight games with an INT. The thing that is working against him is that QBs are noticing him as a ball-hawk threat and could start to target him less. It's a good thing for the defense to take out a top WR, but it's a bad thing for Diggs as he tries to get recognized for DPOY.

The NFL is in an era of the pass-rushers, even though CBs are another prime defensive piece. However, after scanning the current stats of the NFL, Trevon Diggs should definitely be in the top three for DPOY right now. It's hard to get 5 sacks in four games, but it's more impressive to have 5 INTs in that span. You could make a case for Myles Garrett and Chandler Jones as early front-runners, but Trevon Diggs is in the same conversation.

The last DB to win DPOY was Stephon Gilmore in 2019 and before him was Troy Polamalu in 2010. The only time a Dallas Cowboys player won was DE Harvey Martin in 1977. As long as Trevon Diggs remains healthy, he should remain in the top three at the end of the season.

