List of current NFL Hall of Famers who were drafted after Tom Brady

Tom Brady is a force of nature. He has won everything one can hope to win in the NFL, however, it is not just his winning that stands out, but his longevity.

He has been in the NFL longer than some of the other players were born. Another way to quantify this longevity is to look at players who started after him and are already retired. Now, looking at any player in that case, will not do, as there are many who could not cut the grade in the NFL. When you have Hall of Famers who began their careers after Tom Brady was drafted, you realize just how special the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's career has been.

It's actually 6 which is even more shocking:



Ed Reed

Troy Polamalu

Calvin Johnson

Brian Urlacher

LaDainian Tomlinson

Steve Hutchinson — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2021

Note: Brian Urlacher and Tom Brady were both selected in the 2000 NFL draft. Brian Urlacher was 9th overall; Tom Brady was 199th overall. Hence, it would be wrong to characterize Brian Urlacher as someone who was drafted before Tom Brady.

Hall of Famers who were drafted after Tom Brady

#1 - Ed Reed

Ed Reed was selected 24th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2002 NFL Draft. He spent the entirety of his career with them except the last year in 2013 when he played for the Houston Texans and the New York Jets. He was selected 5 times to the All-Pro First Team and 9 times to the Pro-Bowl.

#2 - Troy Polamalu

Troy Polamalu was selected 16th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2003 NFL Draft. He played his entire career with them. While there, he was selected 4 times to the All-Pro First Team and 8 times to the Pro-Bowl. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.

When Troy Polamalu won Defensive Player of the Year. @tpolamalu (2010) pic.twitter.com/qOjwCQB3bZ — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) March 19, 2021

#3 - Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson was selected 2nd overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played his entire career with them. While there, he was selected 3 times to the All-Pro First Team and 6 times to the Pro-Bowl.

#4 - LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson was selected 5th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 2002 NFL Draft. He played his entire career with them except for his last year with the New York Jets. He was selected 3 times to the All-Pro First Team and 5 times to the Pro-Bowl.

#5 - Steve Hutchinson

Also Read

Steve Hutchinson was selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played his entire career with them and the Minnesota Vikings. He was selected 5 times to the All-Pro First Team and 7 times to the Pro-Bowl.

Edited by Henno van Deventer